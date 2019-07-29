PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after he took pictures from inside his ex’s home and smeared dog feces on her friend’s car.

Lawrence W. Lauer III, according to police and court records, went into his ex’s home, took pictures of her bedroom and repeatedly sent them to her.

Lauer is charged with felony breaking and entering, stalking and harassment charges after he allegedly entered a woman’s home in the Walton Crossing’s neighborhood in Penn Township.

According to Penn Township Police, on July 27 Lauer entered the victim’s home without permission while she was gone.

The 53-year-old then started taking pictures of the woman’s bed and nightstand, repeatedly texting the photos to her.

According to investigators, the victim didn’t do anything, hoping Lauer would stop and leave her alone.

He didn’t.

Late in the afternoon on Sunday July 28, Lauer showed up and parked in front of the woman’s townhome.

Police say Lauer of Harrison City started to send the same pictures over and over to the now-terrified woman.

The victim called the police.

However, before officers arrived, Lauer smeared dog feces all over the wheels and windshield of a friend of the victim’s car, who was with the woman inside the residence.

Shortly after, Lauer, whose driver’s license was suspended for a previous DUI, was taken into custody.

He is now free on $10,000 unsecured bond with an Aug. 6 preliminary hearing.