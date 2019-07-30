



FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A new Amazon fulfillment center is expected to bring 800 jobs to Allegheny County.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, Amazon has plans to open a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township.

Officials say Amazon will invest more than $30 million in the project.

The plans include building a new 1,000,000-square foot distribution center. It is expected to create 800 full-time jobs that offer starting wages of $15 per hour.

In a press release, Gov. Wolf said: “It’s a great win any time a business comes in and pledges to create 800 new jobs. This is a significant investment for Pennsylvania and I applaud Amazon for selecting our commonwealth as the location for this facility.”

The facility will be built on the Chapman Westport Properties.

Amazon currently employs nearly 10,000 full-time employees across Pennsylvania.

Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said: “Pennsylvania is a great state for business and Amazon is excited to continue its growth and investment with our newest fulfillment center in Allegheny County. For nearly a decade, the Keystone state has been key to Amazon’s ability to serve our incredible customers and provide great selection and super-fast shipping speeds across the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. We are excited to create more than 800 new full-time jobs, in addition to the 10,000 current employees across the state, who receive industry-leading pay of $15 and up and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

Amazon’s main investments in Pennsylvania include 14 fulfillment and sortation centers, and one tech hub.

No groundbreaking date has been set, but the center could be up and running by the holidays in 2020.