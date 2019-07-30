ELKINS, W. Va. (KDKA) — A West Virginia business owner admitted to understating the gross receipts or sales on his individual tax return by nearly $1 million.

Rocky A. Tingler, of Elkins, admitted to tax fraud, United State Attorney Bill Powell announced Tuesday.

Tingler pleaded guilty to one count of false statement on personal tax return and one count of failure to pay over employment taxes, the release said.

The 54-year-old is the owner of McWilliams Building & Construction.

According to the release, Tingler admitted to underreporting the gross receipts or sales on his 2015 individual tax return by more than $988,000.

He also admitted to collecting $790 in federal income tax from employees at McWilliams Building & Construction. The amount should have been $25,706 during 2014’s third quarter, the release said.

Tinger faces three years of prison time and up to a $250,000 fine for the false statement count. He faces up to five years incarceration and a maximum fine of $250,000 for his failure to pay charge.