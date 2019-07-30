BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — A Butler County man is in jail after police say he harassed a woman and tried to grab her while she was walking down the street.

The incident happened Monday morning along North Jackson Street in Butler City.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was talking on her phone while walking down the street when she spotted a white SUV driving towards her.

Police say the vehicle stopped and the man driving leaned over to the passenger side in order to say something to the woman. He has been identified as 26-year-old Kristofer Hura, of Sarver.

The victim told officers that she did not recognize the man, so she kept walking.

Police say Hura allegedly got out of vehicle, ran up behind the victim and grabbed her. The woman screamed and he ran off, back into the SUV.

Through surveillance video, police say they were able to track the vehicle to N. Church Street, but Hura was not there. While searching the area, police say the suspect returned to SUV and he was arrested.

Hura is charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, two summary counts of harassment and a summary count of driving while suspended.

He was arraigned and is being held in the Butler County Jail on $10,000 bond.