HILTON HEAD, S.C. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman visiting Hilton Head Island in South Carolina died after a Jet Ski crash.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Ciara Eiriz, 20, was pronounced dead at the boat dock after the incident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mackay Creek.
Two Jet Skis were involved in a collision, South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Davis Lucas told the Observer.
Fire officials were called to the area around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday for a “head injury in the water.”
Officials did not reveal the status of the second person involved in the crash, and the state’s Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.
Boaters may operate any recreational boat or personal watercraft without a specific boating license in South Carolina at 16 years of age or older.
