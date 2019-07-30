BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Regatta Canceled
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A month-long blood drive begins this week to honor fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

The drive begins Thursday to help replenish a shortage of blood supply in Western Pennsylvania, the department announced.

The event is hosted by the Pittsburgh Police and Vitalant Pittsburgh and ends Aug. 31.

Officer Hall, 36, died July 17 after spending three days in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was shot while off-duty in Homewood before passing away from his injuries.

He was laid to rest July 23 with a funeral service in Oakland and a burial at Homewood Cemetery.

Police charged Christian Bey with criminal homicide in connection with the fallen officer’s death.

The public can donate blood at any Vitalant location by mentioning Officer Hall’s name or by using the group code: Z0021100.

To find a Vitalant location, please call 412-209-7000 or visit here.

