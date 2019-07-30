Comments
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An Erie man has been sentenced in federal court on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday that Eric Andrzejewski, 33, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, five years of supervised release and $5,100 special assessment.
Andrzejewski received computer images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the release said.
This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
