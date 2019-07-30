SUMTER, S.C. (KDKA) – A West Mifflin man accused of being a getaway driver for a string of armed robberies in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has been captured.

The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force captured and arrested Bennie Carter in Sumter, South Carolina.

Carter is charged in five armed robberies that targeted gas stations and convenience stores in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties from Oct. to Nov. 2017.

Damon Gergely, Sarah Angert and Lindsey Vasko were also charged in the incidents.

According to the task force, Angert and Vasko would case the locations before the robberies. Gergely would execute the robberies and Carter would drive the getaway car.

They also say Carter was the lone fugitive in the conspiracy. He’s facing robbery and criminal attempt robbery charges.

He was reportedly arrested without incident.