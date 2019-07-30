PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits, stops by with some recipes for summer cocktails.
Sage Lime Smash
• 2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila Reposado
• 1 tsp agave syrup
• ½ lime, quartered
• 3-4 sage leaves
• 1 lime wedge
Muddle first four ingredients in a shaker then fill with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with lime wedge.
The Operator
• 2 oz New Amsterdam Gin
• 1 oz pineapple juice
• 1 oz orange juice
• 1 orange slice
Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange slice.
360 Cherry Cooler
• 2 oz 360 Vodka
• 2 oz lemon-lime soda
• 2 oz lemonade
• ¼ oz Jacquin’s Sirop de Grenadine Liqueur
• Maraschino cherries
Combine first four ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir well. Garnish with skewered cherries.
Cupcake Vineyards French 75
• 1 ½ oz Broker’s London Dry Gin
• ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
• ½ oz simple syrup
• 2 oz Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco
• 1 each, lemon twist and thyme sprig
Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist and thyme sprig.
You must log in to post a comment.