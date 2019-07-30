ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from Erie pleaded guilty in federal court and faces life in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday that Kevin Christopher Oldland pleaded guilty to one count of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
The release said Oldland traveled to Erie to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor and used means or facility of interstate commerce to persuade, induce and entice the minor in illegal sexual activity.
This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Oldland will be sentenced Dec. 9, 2019, and faces a total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
You must log in to post a comment.