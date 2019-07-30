Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A local woman dubbed the “Monroeville Madam” is facing new charges.
Amy Schifano, 45, gained notoriety more than 10 years ago when a judge sentenced her to state prison.
She was accused of running a multi-million dollar prostitution and drug operation with her then-boyfriend, former University of Pittsburgh football player and former Oakland Raiders player John Robert Buczkowski.
According to court documents filed Tuesday, Pittsburgh Police arrested her and charged her with one count of prostitution, as well as one count of possessing instruments of a crime.
Schifano is due back in court on Aug. 8.
