PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh area resident has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a marriage fraud scheme.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday that Monsuru Ogunbiyi, 36, and Ajia Strauss, 28, have been indicted on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Ogunbiyi — a Nigerian citizen living Pittsburgh — and Strauss — of Newark, New Jersey — agreed to enter a sham marriage so Ogunbiyi could obtain lawful permanent residence in the U.S., the Department of Justice announced.

Ogunbiyi agreed to pay Strauss money, including $1,5000 on the day of their June 3, 2016 marriage in New Jersey as part of the conspiracy. The couple also submitted false and fraudulent statements and documents, the DOJ said.

The maximum sentence is five years and a maximum fine of $250,000 for the charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.