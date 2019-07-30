



PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The annual Moraine State Park Regatta will go on as planned Saturday and Sunday.

From Aug. 3 to Aug 4., the free event will be hosted on Lake Arthur.

The Regatta offers both land and lake activities on the South Shore that allow visitors to explore Moraine State Park.

While Moraine State Park is still hosting their Regatta, the annual Three Rivers Regatta in Pittsburgh has been officially canceled.

Regatta officials say the promoter hired to handle the event failed to take many of the proper steps necessary for it to continue.

If you had your heart set on going to a Regatta, Moraine State Park is in Butler County less than an hour from the city.

Some of the events scheduled this weekend include:

Kayak and Stand Up Paddleboard

Family Fishing

Campfire S’More and Fun

Moraine Sailing Club Catamaran and Flying Scot Rides

Nautical Nature Tours

Mixed Level Vinyasa Yoga Class

Oliver Outdoor Butterfly Release

You can check out the full list of scheduled events on Lake Arthur Regatta’s website.