PULASKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An officer with the Pulaski Township Police Department saved a red-tailed hawk with a broken leg.

Officer Scott Hedland rescued the injured hawk on Saturday on South Valleyview Road while he was on patrol, the department announced.

Hedland grabbed a towel, secured the hawk in a box and contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which put the officer in contact with Wildlife In Need.

A representative from Wildlife In Need picked up the hawk and will rehab the hawk, authorities said.

Once healthy, the group will release the hawk back into the area where it was found by Officer Hedland.

