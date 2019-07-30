



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stretch of dry weather will come to an end today with rain already showing up on the radar this morning.

Yesterday marked the seventh day in a row without measurable precipitation.

It’s by far the longest stretch of the year, but it will come to an end today thanks to a cold front sliding in from the west.

This will act as a trigger for rain and storms throughout the day today and on Wednesday as well.

At this point, our severe weather chances look low for the day. In fact, the first of two severe weather ‘seasons’ can be considered done for now.

Severe weather is driven by instability caused by differences in temperature with respect to height.

As we get into the back half of the summer months that difference is small and limits the potential energy that fuels severe storms.

That being said, our chance for weak thunderstorms that bring high rain rates is still here and some of these cells today will likely drop a lot of rain in a little bit of time.

Rain chances arrive around 10 a.m. for Pittsburgh and surrounding areas and will go through the rest of the day.

Highs today should be back in the 80s but it will be highly dependent on the timing of rain and storms.

