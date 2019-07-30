



WASHINGTON (KDKA) — You may want to check your freezer after this most recent fish recall.

Premium Foods USA, Inc. has recalled over 76,025 pounds of assorted Siluriformes fish products that weren’t re-inspected on March 26, 2018, through March 8, 2019.

The USDA reported that various Siluriformes fish, shipped from Myanmar and Bangladesh, weren’t permitted to be exported to the United States.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Michigan, and New York. Click here to see the full list of recalled items.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has not confirmed any reports of reactions due to the consumption of the fish.

If you have purchased these products, the USDA urges you to throw the fish away or return it to the retailer it was bought from.

FSIS advises anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.