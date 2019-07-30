



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man is in the hospital and three people were being questioned after a shooting victim was discovered at an Airbnb in the city’s South Side Slopes.

According to Pittsburgh Police, investigators were first alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 a.m.

Officers rushed to Cobden Street where they found the shooting victim.

Police say he was behind the home and was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

A neighbor told KDKA he heard at least 12 gunshots in the usually quiet neighborhood.

“About a dozen or so gunshots woke me up. Just came running outside, didn’t see much. Then, the cops came down the street,” neighbor Shane Myers said.

Pittsburgh Police are still investigating a shooting at an Airbnb in the South Side Slopes. They have 3 people in custody for questioning. They are not suspects at this time. pic.twitter.com/G8iLA9jifk — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 30, 2019

According to police, the house is a private residence, but it is rented out to guests. The property is listed on the Airbnb website.

Airbnb said in a statement, “The safety of our community is our priority, and unauthorized parties violate everything the global Airbnb community stands for. We are reaching out to the host to help them initiate a claim under our $1 Million Host Guarantee, have suspended the booking guest’s account, and stand ready to support Pittsburgh Police in their investigation. To date, there have been over half a billion Airbnb guest arrivals and negative incidents are extremely rare.”

Police said a party or gathering was taking place at the home Monday night and it went into the early morning hours before the shooting.

“The last couple of days, I’ve seen some young kids going in and out of there. I don’t know why,” neighbor Paul Gregorius said. “She only rents it on weekends. She doesn’t rent it during the week.”

Three people have been detained for questioning, but police say they are not considered suspects at this time.

Investigators are combing the scene for evidence. The investigation continues.

No suspects have been named, and not arrests have been made.

In June, two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in the Hill District.