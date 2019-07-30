



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police say the woman accused in a bizarre and disgusting act at the borough’s Walmart has turned herself in.

Borough police say the woman showed up with her attorney at the police station Tuesday afternoon after surveillance images of her were released on their website. The incident happened last Thursday, in the early morning.

An employee witnessed the incident and called police right away.

According to police, the woman is accused of urinating on a bin of potatoes after entering the store. She left soon after.

Police identified that woman as Grace Brown. She is now being charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkness. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Brown has faced alcohol-related charges in the past, including drunk driving by a minor.

When customers heard the news about Brown’s alleged act, they couldn’t believe it.

“That’s really gross; it’s like gross. Why do it? She must be ill or something,” said customer Tai Rid Wan.

“She might need some help in some way,” said customer Katie McGinley.

The bin of potatoes was at ground level.

WATCH: KDKA’s Amy Wadas report live



Walmart has released this statement on the incident:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

According to the West Mifflin Police chief, the woman was interviewed by investigators but has not yet been charged. She was then allowed to leave with her lawyer.

Police are conferring with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office on whether charges should be filed.

The investigation continues.