



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Wilkinsburg man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Richard Katilius, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife.

A judge sentenced him to 10 to 20 years at a state correctional facility, where he’ll receive extensive mental health evaluations.

According to the criminal complaint, Katilius reportedly told police he had been drinking red wine and choked his wife.

The complaint says he also told police his wife’s death wasn’t intentional and that “nothing really snapped inside him.” The complaint says “he just did it” and “he does not remember why.”

Katilius called his brother-in-law in Butler County the morning of the murder and told him he was headed to his home to drop off the dog because he had just killed his wife.