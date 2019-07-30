



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — An elderly woman in Ohio has been sentenced to jail time for feeding stray cats.

Nancy Segula, 79, lives in Garfield Heights, Ohio, which is near Cleveland.

It’s illegal to feed stray cats in Garfield Heights.

“I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I’m a cat lover. And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden,” Segula told WJW.

Police say after several warnings, Segula continues to feed the animals.

A judge has now sentenced her to 10 days in the Cuyahoga County jail.

Her family says the punishment is too harsh.

“I’m sure people hear about the things that happen downtown in that jail. Not a lot of good things at all and they are going to let my 79 year old mother go there?” her son Dave Pawlowski said.

Segula has to report to the jail by Aug. 11.