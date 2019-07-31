PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and paramedics responded to a call early Wednesday morning of a man struck by a train.

According to police, the man was found dead on the tracks at the intersection of East Carson Street and the Glenwood Bridge.

He was identified by Allegheny County on Wednesday night as 35-year-old Michael Thomas Plocki.

After determining the location, Pittsburgh Police determined the accident took place within Baldwin Borough and notified Baldwin Borough Police, who requested assistance from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives.

The investigation revealed a train traveling east observed the victim laying on the tracks and notified Pittsburgh Police. It is not currently believed that the victim’s cause of death was being struck by the train that observed the man.

They are currently working in coordination with CSX to cross-check train schedules to determine when and how the man was hit.

No further details have been made available at this time and County Police are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.