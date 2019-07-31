PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area will get a black moon.

The second new moon in a given month is the black moon, getting its name from how difficult it is to see in the night sky.

Actually, you can’t see it in the sky, and that is why there is some significance to it.

On Wednesday night, the area’s second new moon of the month is happening. The first one occurred on July 2nd.

If you have never heard of these before, that’s because they happen only once in a blue…I mean black moon.

They occur roughly every 29 months and when and where they occur differ because of time zone differences.