PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen mixing cocktails inspired by her vacation on Kiawah Island.
Aperol Jasmine Spritz
Lemon Simple Syrup:
- 1 cup sugar
- Peeled zest of 4 lemons, plus 1-1/2 cups fresh lemon juice
Spritz:
- 12 ounces gin, chilled
- 6 ounces Aperol or Campari, chilled
- 24 ounces, seltzer, chilled
- ¼ teaspoon aromatic bitters
Frozen lemon wedges, for serving
Rosemary sprigs and peeled lemon zest, for serving
Directions:
Syrup: In a saucepan, combine sugar, lemon zest, and 1 cup water. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat; let cool completely. Strain, discarding zest; stir in lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate in an airtight container until cold, at least 1 hour and up to 2 weeks. Makes 2 cups.
Spritz: In a pitcher, stir together syrup, gin, Aperol, and bitters. Top with seltzer, add rosemary and lemon zest, and stir once to combine. Pour into glasses with frozen lemon wedges; serve.
Serves: 8
Sweet Tea Vodka Lemonade Mojitos
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon
- 10-12 fresh mint leaves
- Ice
- 4 ounces sweet tea vodka
- 1 cup lemonade
Directions:
- Squeeze each half of the lemon into two 16-ounce mason jars or tumblers, then place lemon half in glass.
- Add 5-6 fresh mint leaves to each glass then muddle with a wooden spoon. Fill glasses with ice, then add 2 ounces sweet tea vodka and ½ cup lemonade to each glass.
- Screw on top and shake to combine, or stir to combine, then serve.
Makes: 2 drinks
Lemon Mezcal Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces fresh lemon juice, plus wedges for serving
- 4 ounces orange liqueur, such as Cointreau
- 6 ounces mescal
- Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Ice
Directions:
- Mix equal parts salt and pepper on a plate. Run a wedge of lemon around the rim of two rocks glasses; dip into salt and pepper mixture.
- Place mescal, triple sec, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice; shake until outside is cold and frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain over ice into prepared glasses; serve immediately with lemon wedges.
Makes: 2 drinks
