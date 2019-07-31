HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened in Homewood back in May.

Police say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. on May 28 in an alley off of Frankstown Avenue.

19-year-old Lavarr Christopher Peters Junior is charged with criminal homicide and carrying a weapon without a license.

Peters is accused of shooting Donovan Goodwine in the head on Forest Way.

Police were alerted to the shooting by the shot spotter notification system.

Two witnesses came forward to police during the investigation.

One witness sent police an Instagram video where the suspect is seen “confessing” the murder.

Another witness said he saw Peters the day of the shooting and said he was acting weird and shaking.

When asked if he was okay, Peters allegedly said that he was “missing a bullet out of his gun.”

After further explanation, Peters then took the witness to the alley where the murder had taken place.

This investigation is ongoing.

