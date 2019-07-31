Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Merril Hoge is suing Monsanto, the company which makes the controversial weed killer, Round-Up.
According to the lawsuit, Hoge says Round-Up caused the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma he developed in 2003.
After many rounds of chemotherapy, Hoge’s cancer went into remission.
Hoge says he was exposed to Round-Up for many years, starting back in 1977, when he worked on a farm.
Hundreds of similar lawsuits have been filed against Monsanto claiming the chemicals in Round-Up cause cancer.
Monsanto insists Round-Up is safe.
Stay with KDKA for more on this story at 6 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.