PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT and Hot Metal Harley-Davidson hosted a motorcycle safety fair in Pittsburgh.

PennDOT announced that the two groups partnered to bring awareness to motorcycle safety during the riding season at the Hot Metal Harley Davidson Store in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

“Promoting motorcycle safety throughout the riding season helps remind everyone of the rules and laws of the road,” said Rocky Marks, operations manager for Hot Metal Harley Davidson. “Once a motorist or a motorcyclist becomes complacent, anyone in their path is at risk.”

According to data provided by PennDOT, there were 845,977 licensed motorcyclists statewide in 2017, which was nearly 10 percent of Pennsylvania’s driving population.

There were 3,194 motorcycles crashes and 186 statewide fatalities that year.

Basic motorcycle safety tips shared by PennDOT include the following: