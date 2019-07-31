  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been two weeks since Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall died after being shot while trying to break up a fight at a party in Homewood.

While in the hospital, Officer Hall received several units of blood in an effort to save his life.

Photo Credit: KDKA Photographer Bryce Lutz

Now, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police wants to honor his memory by holding a blood drive.

Today, the city is kicking off a month-long blood drive as a tribute to Officer Hall.

You can donate at any Vitalant donation center.

The drive will continue through the end of August.

The drive is also important because Vitalant has recently said blood supplies are critically low and could affect some elective hospital procedures.

