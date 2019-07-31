Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash of an ambulance in Squirrel Hill.

The Pittsburgh Police announced they responded to the intersection of Murray Avenue and Northumberland Street just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of a vehicle collision.

They learned on the scene that a private ambulance was rear-ended by another vehicle, which fled the scene. The ambulance had a patient in transport, authorities said.

The ambulance driver said they were stopped at a red light when they were hit from behind by a black Toyota sedan with Ohio plates.

The vehicle did a three-point turn and fled southbound on Murray Avenue toward Forbes Avenue, police announced.

Police said no one was injured, and the patient was safely taken to a local hospital.