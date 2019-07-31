  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh Public Works, Renovations, Schenley Ice Rink, Schenley Park


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– New improvements are happening at the Schenley Ice Skating Rink.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Works announced that the old rink had been demolished to remodel for the upcoming skating season.

The new equipment is expected to last through the season.

Pittsburgh Parks, Citiparks, and Mayor Bill Peduto were some of the few accounts who were tagged in the tweet.

There is currently no specific completion-date, but the skating rink is still set to open in Fall 2019.

