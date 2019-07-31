PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– New improvements are happening at the Schenley Ice Skating Rink.
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Works announced that the old rink had been demolished to remodel for the upcoming skating season.
The new equipment is expected to last through the season.
This afternoon, demolition began at the Schenley Ice Skating Rink. A NEW and improved rink will be taking shape soon.
New equipment will also allow for a longer skating season in #Pittsburgh‘s historic Schenley Park. pic.twitter.com/aDEqtieVTE
— Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) July 31, 2019
Pittsburgh Parks, Citiparks, and Mayor Bill Peduto were some of the few accounts who were tagged in the tweet.
There is currently no specific completion-date, but the skating rink is still set to open in Fall 2019.
You must log in to post a comment.