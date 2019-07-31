Comments
MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Sloop Road between Wittmer Road and Highland Road in McCandless will be closing at 9:00 a.m. August 15 for several road work projects.
Crews are planning to replace an end wall, install a pipe extension, scour protection, storm drains, guide rail, and will repave.
The work is expected to last through October and detours will be in place.
Traffic will be detoured using Highland Road, Old Perry Highway, Route 19, Sewickley Oakmont Road, Rochester Road, and other parts of Sloop Road.
Rochester Road is already part of an existing detour for Reis Run Road, so PennDOT is planning on monitoring the traffic situation.
You must log in to post a comment.