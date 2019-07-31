Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have been awarded free agent wide receiver Brandon Reilly after claiming him off of waivers.
Reilly was most recently with the Detroit Lions and was released. The Steelers made a claim for Reilly after his release from the Lions.
Reilly was an undrafted free agent in 2017 and signed with the Buffalo Bills. He also was on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.
He played college football at Nebraska.
In order to make room for Reilly, the Steelers waived cornerback Alexander Myers with a non-football illness designation.
