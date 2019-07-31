



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — New details have been released on a bizarre incident that has a woman facing charges in West Mifflin.

Police have charged Grace Brown with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in connection with the incident at the West Mifflin Walmart.

It happened late last Wednesday night when Brown walked into the store.

According to the criminal complaint, she “appeared to be unsteady on her feet and appeared intoxicated.”

Investigators say Brown was caught on surveillance video walking over to the produce section, where she pulled down her pants and squatted on a produce rack “where potatoes and other vegetables are offered for sale.” She then left the store.

The criminal complaint says a Walmart employee noticed a “puddle of liquid” on the floor and reported it to store security.

Police say the woman came back into the store a short time later, sat on a bench by the front entrance and then left again with a man.

The next day, a Walmart security official reviewed the surveillance video and realized the woman appeared to be urinating. He met with police and showed them the video.

On Tuesday, Brown turned herself in to authorities. She was questioned, and police say she “identified herself as the female in the video.”

Walmart has released this statement on the incident:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

Police are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.