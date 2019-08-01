Comments
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a double shooting overnight in Clairton.
Allegheny County Police say two people were shot on St. Clair Avenue, near Miller Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Police say a 33-year old man got into a fight after leaving a bar. That’s when he was shot several times.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the foot as he ran from the scene.
The 33-year-old died at the hospital.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.