CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a double shooting overnight in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police say two people were shot on St. Clair Avenue, near Miller Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Police say a 33-year old man got into a fight after leaving a bar. That’s when he was shot several times.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the foot as he ran from the scene.

The 33-year-old died at the hospital.

