PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Matt Cullen’s retirement from the NHL did not keep him away from the Penguins too long.
On Thursday, the club announced Cullen will join the team’s hockey operations department in a player development role.
“After a 21-year career in the NHL, Matt Cullen has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins’ hockey operations department in a player development role.”
After a 21-year career in the NHL, Matt Cullen has joined the Pittsburgh Penguins’ hockey operations department in a player development role.
Full details: https://t.co/jWylHzHogc pic.twitter.com/6REXF2Xkpl
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 1, 2019
Cullen, a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, played 1,516 games in his career, scoring 266 goals and 465 assists for 731 points. Cullen played for multiple teams in his career including the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators.
You must log in to post a comment.