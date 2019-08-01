PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials announced that Pittsburgh is receiving $245,000 for electric vehicle charging stations in East Liberty.

The six stations will be at a public parking lot at 6117 Kirkland Street in East Liberty by the end of the year, Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

Pittsburgh will install two dual-hose DC fast charging and four dual-hose level 2EV charging stations that can be used by nearby residents, businesses and electric cars, the release announced.

Twelve cars can charge simultaneously at the station, which will be accessible 24/7.

“Pittsburgh is continuing to build out EV infrastructure citywide, getting us ever closer to reaching our goals of being 100% fossil-fuel-free by 2030,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a release. “I want to thank Gov. Wolf, the DEP, the Parking Authority and our hard-working city staff for believing in this vision and helping to make it a reality.”

The stations will be a pilot program and similar stations may be installed in other neighborhoods.

The release said four charging stations are now available downtown in four parking authority garages.