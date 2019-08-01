PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The head of one of the largest drug traffickings organizations in the Pittsburgh area has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Jamie Lightfoot Jr., 27, pleaded guilty to federal narcotics and firearm charges, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.

A release said the former Penn Hills native pleaded to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm.

He accepted responsibility for between 50 and 150 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the release, Lightfoot Jr. conspired with others to import large amounts of cocaine and marijuana into Western Pennsylvania.

The drugs were driven to his home on 146 Harvest Drive in Verona from an out-of-state van and large RV. Lightfoot Jr. and his co-conspirators would then break down, repackage and distribute, the release said.

The FBU and Pennsylvania State Police Task Force executed a search warrant on his home and found 52 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 85 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, three firearms and nearly $1 million in cash.

Lightfoot Jr will be sentenced Jan. 10, 2020 and faces a combined minimum sentence of 15 years, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000,000.