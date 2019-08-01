PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has finalized an agreement to open a technology annex in Lawrenceville.

The company announced Thursday that a lease agreement has been settled on a 23,000-square-foot building located in the TechMill 41.

The office space will open by early 2020 and will offer approximately 150 new and current employees a technological work environment, the release said.

“As the retail industry continues through this amazing period of technological change, we are extremely fortunate to call Pittsburgh — a city with a deep and growing tech talent pool — home,” Giant Eagle President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet said in a release. “Our new office space in the heart of Lawrenceville will provide us with a geographical advantage to compete with regional, national and global companies that are vying for this unique experience.”