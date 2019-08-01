



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Clear your calendar because The Lumineers are coming to Pittsburgh.

The band just announced its 2020 headlining tour for North America. They stop in Pittsburgh on February 24, 2020, at the PPG Paints Arena.

@thelumineers are bringing III: The World Tour to PPG Paints Arena on February 25! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10AM.

Every online ticket includes a copy of The Lumineers' new album, "III" out September 13th.

Their upcoming album, III, will be the bulk of the tour songs. It is set to drop September 13 in the U.S., Canada, and Worldwide on Decca Records.

In addition to the tour, the band will also be releasing the song “Leader Of The Landslide,” which will be available to stream on Monday, August 5.

The Lumineers will partner with CID Entertainment to offer fans premium concert tickets with merchandise or pre-show access to the III Lounge.

Packages will be available beginning August 12 at 10 am. American Express Card Members can also purchase tickets before the general public on this day.

Members of The Lumineers Fan Club will have exclusive access to purchase tickets during the Fan Club Presale.

You can visit http://www.ppgpaintsarena.com/events/detail/the-lumineers to purchase your tickets.