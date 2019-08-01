



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — The community impacted by the natural gas explosion in Washington County has mixed feelings toward Columbia Gas.

The gas company announced Thursday that their mistake led to a huge explosion that destroyed one home, injured five people and damaged dozens of other locations.

Columbia Gas wasted no time in taking the blame. And the owners of some damaged homes appreciated their honesty.

“At least they admitted to their mistake because we all make mistakes in our life,” homeowner Scott said.

“I think it’s good in some instances that a big company is finally taking responsibility,” homeowner Brian Wylie said.

But not everyone was so kind.

“I don’t trust them,” one homeowner said. “I don’t believe they’ll take care of your house.

“They got the law on their side. I’m just the little guy.”

And the township supervisors are livid. They issued a cease and desist order against work by Columbia Gas.

“The fact that a mistake of this magnitude occurred is incredibly irresponsible and incredibly negligent,” Bob Sabot, North Franklin Township supervisor said.