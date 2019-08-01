NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — A herd of goats is roaming the Norwin School District.

The district announced Thursday that they are using goats from North Hungingdon’s Nuisance Wildlife Solutions to clear overgrown weeds from a steep hillside overlooking Knights Stadium.

The animals got to work Wednesday and will be on the job for “several weeks” on an area that is difficult for employees to maintain, officials said.

“I’m looking out for the safety and well-being of our employees on that rough terrain to clean it up as best as we can,” Norwin School District’s Director of Facilities and Property Services P.J. Petrarco said in a release. “Clearing the hillside is also beneficial for the safety of our students and staff.”

The district said the goats are fenced in — allowing them to focus on the assigned area — and being cared for during the stay.

Nuisance Wildlife Solutions owner Mike Sweeney said passerby can look at the goats from a safe distance but advised people to not approach the goats.