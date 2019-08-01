



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hello August.

Who is up for starting another nice stretch of dry weather?

At this point, we could be dry starting now and continuing through the weekend with the next solid rain chance happening next Wednesday. Let’s enjoy it, right?

Highs today should be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Fog will be around to start the day and could actually be thick enough in spots to slow the traffic flow.

Wrapping up the month of July, Pittsburgh was more than 2 degrees warmer than average with a surplus of more than 3 inches when it comes to rain.

