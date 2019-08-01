  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating a 3-year-old female drowning victim in Plum.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene after the Plum Police Department asked for assistance on Ridgewood Court in the investigation, officials announced.

The child, who the medical examiner identified as Ca-Nayah Mitchell, was found at the bottom of the pool by a family member, reportedly.

The child was transported to Forbes Regional Hospital where she was declared dead at 8:47 p.m., officials said.

