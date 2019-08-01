PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Police arrested a man accused of a robbery and assault at the University of Pittsburgh.

Officials say 23-year-old Eric Hernandez attacked and robbed a woman early morning on Wednesday, July 31.

This incident happened on Ohara Street right behind the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.

The victim tried to fight off Hernandez several times before eventually escaping to get help. Hernandez had gotten away with the woman’s bag.

The University of Pittsburgh Police said they are stepping up security and reminding new and returning students to put their safety first.

“Certainly before they leave they should take a visual look at where they are going to see who’s on the street,” said Assitant Chief Thomas Stangrecki.

Police tracked down Hernandez using the phone he stole from the victim.

Once he was arrested, he told police he was drunk and may have robbed the woman.