Pittsburgh (KDKA) — The Hite Road Bridge will be closed this weekend.

PennDOT announced Thursday that the bridge on Hite Road (Route 1014) over Route 28 will be closed Friday night until Monday morning.

The closures in Springdale and Harmar Townships start 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday as crews conduct bridge jacking and bearing replacement work.

Rolling closures will also happen on Route 28 in both directions as needed from Friday at 11 p.m. through 6 a.m., the release said.

Detours can be found below.

East of the Bridge

  • From Hite Road, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
  • Take the Harmar (Exit 11) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Route 910
  • Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Tarentum
  • From northbound Route 28, take the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) off-ramp to Hite Road
  • End detour

    • West of the Bridge

  • From Hite Road, take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Kittanning
  • Take the Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
  • From southbound Route 28, take the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) off-ramp to Hite Road
  • End detour
