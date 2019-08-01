Comments
From Hite Road, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
Take the Harmar (Exit 11) off-ramp
Turn left onto Route 910
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Tarentum
From northbound Route 28, take the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) off-ramp to Hite Road
End detour
From Hite Road, take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Kittanning
Take the Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard (Exit 12A) off-ramp
Turn left onto Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard
Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh
From southbound Route 28, take the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) off-ramp to Hite Road
End detour
Pittsburgh (KDKA) — The Hite Road Bridge will be closed this weekend.
PennDOT announced Thursday that the bridge on Hite Road (Route 1014) over Route 28 will be closed Friday night until Monday morning.
The closures in Springdale and Harmar Townships start 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday as crews conduct bridge jacking and bearing replacement work.
Rolling closures will also happen on Route 28 in both directions as needed from Friday at 11 p.m. through 6 a.m., the release said.
Detours can be found below.
East of the Bridge
West of the Bridge
