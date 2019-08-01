PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in the Strip District.

A section of Penn Avenue near Savoy Restaurant in the Strip District was surrounded by yellow police tape and filled with flashing lights. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. That’s when they found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of Savoy’s parking lot.

“Being on the first floor, I’m afraid that if something goes on, bullets don’t have any direction or names,” said Yvette Portis. “It makes me nervous because of the activity, the arguing or you’re afraid of what exactly happened last night.”

Yvette Portis has been staying with her daughter Sydney at her home nearby. Sydney was working when the shooting happened, but when she got home she found a cell phone on the ground nearby.

“Somebody might have dropped their stuff because they were running around the corner. It might have been a chaotic scene. At that point, I just tried to get in contact with the owner to get it back to them,” said Sydney Portis.

The shooting also happened near Choppin’ Block, which has only been in business for about five months.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: “What’d you think when you heard about this happening?”

Marques Connor: “I’m glad I wasn’t here.”

Sous Chef Marques Connor said he’s not too concerned about what happened, considering Choppin’ Block gets most of its business earlier in the day.

“During the day we are pretty good here. Pretty quiet. Good crowd of people. A lot of people at work come for lunch,” said Connor.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect.