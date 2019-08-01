



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Welcome back high pressure!

Overall, it has been a beautiful day with warm temperatures and lower humidity.

There have been a couple of small-scale, short-lived showers that popped up, and we can’t rule out another extremely isolated shower or two this evening. The same deal will happen on Friday.

Most of us will end up dry, but a few showers will try to develop during the warmer part of the day.

We’ll be able to nix the rain chances from the forecast this weekend and early next week, as we are looking for more sunshine than anything else!

The mainly dry weather is expected to last into the middle of next week.

Wednesday is the next day where the weather trends show rain to become more likely.

