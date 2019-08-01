Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges are being filed after a video surfaced of a woman driving with a child on her lap.
The City of Duquesne Police Department posted Thursday on their Facebook about the child endangerment incident.
The clip shows a woman driving with a child on her lap along SR 837 in Duquesne.
The post said 911 was never called, but the police identified the driver.
Child, Youth and Family Services has been notified and charges are pending, the post stated.
