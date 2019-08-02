Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular Pittsburgh eatery is America’s favorite fast food restaurant.
A survey from Market Force revealed that Chick-fil-A is American’s favorite fast food restaurant, scoring a 79 percent customer satisfaction score.
Second place was Raising Cane’s with a 78 percent rating. In-N-Out came third with a 73 percent customer satisfaction rating.
The report surveyed 7,600 consumers about their satisfaction levels of various chains.
There are eight Chick-fil-A locations in Pittsburgh and many more in the surrounding areas.
