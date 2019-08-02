Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Bimbo Bakeries USA has recalled Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to a possible presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packing pouches that could present a choking hazard.
The plastic pieces are not baked into cookies as the pieces of plastic were only in the presence of the cookies during the packing process.
The Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies being recalled have a best by date between August 31 and September 7, 2019.
The UPC is code is 7203002378.
People that have purchased these cookies are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a refund or throw them in the garbage.
No other Entenmann’s products are affected by this recall.
