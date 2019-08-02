Comments
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for a Thai Restaurant in Mt. Lebanon.
The Allegheny Health Department issued a restaurant consumer alert for Thai Touch Kitchen, announced Wednesday.
The restaurant on 665 Washington Road received violations for not preventing the contamination of food, improper employee practices for personal cleanliness, failure to properly clean and sanitize utensils and equipment, improper cooling of cooked food, unsafe cold holding temperatures for food and ineffective control of insects in the kitchen.
